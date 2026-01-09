Man Exposes the Hidden Interdimensional Spirit Realm Among Us

:::: These unseen, sneaky evil spirits will remain hidden until Judgement Day—so listen carefully. The creator created humans as material beings and also created unseen spirits that are non-physical (energy). Their most effective tactic is staying unseen while working through whispers: increasing evil desires, distorting thoughts, and deceiving people. They misuse and manipulate human technologies, like quantum technology, to confuse and mislead. Do not seek contact with any unseen spirit (it will always be an evil one). Cling instead to your Creator, to whom belong all the most beautiful names. He is the One and Only Lord, and He does not accept the association of partners with Him. Call upon Him alone, for He sees and hears all. He does not accept the call of those who persist in evil—those who are prideful, ungrateful, impatient, unrepentant, and rebellious.

For the sinners, Eternal damnation into Hell is inevitable unless you repent; excepted are those who turn back sincerely. But as for those who have taken unseen evil spirits as their lords and serve them, for them there will be no forgiveness.(but he forgives those whom he chooses that repented from associating partners with him) The promise of the Lord will surely come true. Every soul will be tested.

Eternal Paradise will be filled with sinners who sought forgiveness and performed good deeds.

