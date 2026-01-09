BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Man Exposes the Hidden Interdimensional Spirit Realm Among Us
The People Of The Qur'an (TPQ)
The People Of The Qur'an (TPQ)
181 followers
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
Support This Channel

This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.

Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.

Shop NowLearn More
205 views • 1 day ago

:::: These unseen, sneaky evil spirits will  remain hidden until Judgement Day—so listen carefully. The creator created humans as material beings and also created unseen spirits that are non-physical (energy). Their most effective tactic is staying unseen while working through whispers: increasing evil desires, distorting thoughts, and deceiving people. They misuse and manipulate human technologies, like quantum technology, to confuse and mislead. Do not seek contact with any unseen spirit (it will always be an evil one). Cling instead to your Creator, to whom belong all the most beautiful names. He is the One and Only Lord, and He does not accept the association of partners with Him. Call upon Him alone, for He sees and hears all. He does not accept the call of those who persist in evil—those who are prideful, ungrateful, impatient, unrepentant, and rebellious.

For the sinners, Eternal damnation into Hell is inevitable unless you repent; excepted are those who turn back sincerely. But as for those who have taken unseen evil spirits as their lords and serve them, for them there will be no forgiveness.(but he forgives those whom he chooses that repented from associating partners with him) The promise of the Lord will surely come true. Every soul will be tested.

Eternal Paradise will be filled with sinners who sought forgiveness and performed good deeds.

By taking care of yourself, friends, or family with one of the greatest items available for your health at the Brighteon Store on my channel, you can support me and Brighteon.com (Free Speech Platform).

https://www.brighteonstore.com/?rfsn=8828936.b08653&utm_source=refersion&utm_medium=affiliate&utm_campaign=8828936.b08653



Keywords
spirit realmunseen spirits exposedspirit world exposedhidden interdimensional creaturesnon physical realm
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
The breaking point: American farms are in crisis

The breaking point: American farms are in crisis

Willow Tohi
Seasonal resilience starts now: Health Ranger Store highlights IMMUNE SUPPORT

Seasonal resilience starts now: Health Ranger Store highlights IMMUNE SUPPORT

HRS Editors
Verbal exchange between Trump and Petro COOLS, with Colombian president invited to White House

Verbal exchange between Trump and Petro COOLS, with Colombian president invited to White House

Ramon Tomey
New study links COVID-19 vaccines to increased cancer risk, revealing &#8220;smoking gun&#8221; evidence

New study links COVID-19 vaccines to increased cancer risk, revealing “smoking gun” evidence

Patrick Lewis
Chokepoints of Power: The silent war for global domination in the waterways

Chokepoints of Power: The silent war for global domination in the waterways

Belle Carter
Why HEART SUPPORT belongs in your New Year plan: Health Ranger Store’s event is live

Why HEART SUPPORT belongs in your New Year plan: Health Ranger Store’s event is live

HRS Editors
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy