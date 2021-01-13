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A Video Letter to UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson from Dr Tessa Lawrie
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61 views • January 13, 2021
Dr Tess Lawrie is the director of the Evidence Based Medicine Consultancy in Bath. Her business conducts industry independent medical evidence synthesis to support international clinical practice guidelines. Her biggest clients are the NHS and the WHO. She has recently authored a report called, 'Ivermectin for preventing and treating Covid-19'.
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