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Great Reset Detonator - NATO Peacekeeping Mission Sent to Ukrainian Front - Alex Jones 032322
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100 views • March 23, 2022
Thanks to InfoWars for this video.
A secret plan for a “peacekeeping mission” involving 10,000 NATO troops from different countries entering Ukraine and imposing a limited no fly zone is allegedly being prepared by the Polish government. Alex Jones breaks it down.
Read more here: https://www.infowars.com/posts/secret-plan-to-send-10000-nato-peacekeeping-troops-into-ukraine/
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A secret plan for a “peacekeeping mission” involving 10,000 NATO troops from different countries entering Ukraine and imposing a limited no fly zone is allegedly being prepared by the Polish government. Alex Jones breaks it down.
Read more here: https://www.infowars.com/posts/secret-plan-to-send-10000-nato-peacekeeping-troops-into-ukraine/
Everyone is searching for iodine and we have 3 of the best for your body in X3 now 50% off.
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