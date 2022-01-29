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We the PeopleConvention News & Opinion 1-29-22
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30 views • January 29, 2022
This Week’s Topics:
Political Prisoner Hunger Strike 3:30
Patriot Priority List 10:30
Election Integrity Scorecard 15:30
Canadian Trucker Freedom Convoy 20:00
Canadian Constitutional Crisis 28:00
Will Courts Stop Commie Trudeau 40:00
Why Kid Rock Song is important 49:30
Vax Protest in Washington Videos 53:30
Sweden will NOT VAX Kids! 56:00
No Masks in Schools Now Trending 57:00
Biden SCOTUS Pick Shows the Racist 63:00
Ukraine is a diversion Watch China 66:00
AZ and WI Try to Decertify Electors 69:30
Can Trump do it better next time? 74:00
Anti-Dem Messaging 76:00
Ask Candidate How they will Fix US 80:00
Political Prisoner Hunger Strike 3:30
Patriot Priority List 10:30
Election Integrity Scorecard 15:30
Canadian Trucker Freedom Convoy 20:00
Canadian Constitutional Crisis 28:00
Will Courts Stop Commie Trudeau 40:00
Why Kid Rock Song is important 49:30
Vax Protest in Washington Videos 53:30
Sweden will NOT VAX Kids! 56:00
No Masks in Schools Now Trending 57:00
Biden SCOTUS Pick Shows the Racist 63:00
Ukraine is a diversion Watch China 66:00
AZ and WI Try to Decertify Electors 69:30
Can Trump do it better next time? 74:00
Anti-Dem Messaging 76:00
Ask Candidate How they will Fix US 80:00
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