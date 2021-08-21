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Magnetic Meds
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478 views • August 21, 2021
ORWELL CITY - August 07, 2021
Meds and Water test positive to the Magnet Challenge
The world's population is realizing that the process of transhumanism began a long time ago. People, food, water and meds are magntic. Graphene oxide is everywhere.
Several videos have been shared on La Quinta Columna's Magnetic Foods channel. Since Dr. Sevillano asked people to start checking if their medicines are magnetic, received several videos about it have been shared.
Medications such as omeprazole or those indicated against constipation have tested positive to the magnet challenge. And not only that, but water is also magnetic.
Although more research is needed for water, it's almost certain that medicines contain graphene oxide.
It's becoming increasingly clear that this is genocide through forced transhumanization in vaccines, food, water, and medicine. And who knows what else is magnetic.
Here are the other two videos subtitled in English by Orwell City: https://tinyurl.com/yk2c58ro
Shared from and subscribe to:
Buzzand_NZ
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/buzzand
Meds and Water test positive to the Magnet Challenge
The world's population is realizing that the process of transhumanism began a long time ago. People, food, water and meds are magntic. Graphene oxide is everywhere.
Several videos have been shared on La Quinta Columna's Magnetic Foods channel. Since Dr. Sevillano asked people to start checking if their medicines are magnetic, received several videos about it have been shared.
Medications such as omeprazole or those indicated against constipation have tested positive to the magnet challenge. And not only that, but water is also magnetic.
Although more research is needed for water, it's almost certain that medicines contain graphene oxide.
It's becoming increasingly clear that this is genocide through forced transhumanization in vaccines, food, water, and medicine. And who knows what else is magnetic.
Here are the other two videos subtitled in English by Orwell City: https://tinyurl.com/yk2c58ro
Shared from and subscribe to:
Buzzand_NZ
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/buzzand
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