Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
POST WAR RUSSIAN GRIND IN WAR THUNDER T100 AND T54
11 views
channel image
RDRIVER TANKERY and GAMING
Published 21 hours ago |
Shop nowDonate

Come along for the grind on these tanks, I cannot make the vid of how they really work in combat until they are fully modified as they would be in real combat. And that a whole lot a GRIND away, here we are just with Fire extinguishers and Repair kits and not much else..in combat, with uptier tanks, and low experience with them.

Keywords
technologygamingtankswarthunderpanzer

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket