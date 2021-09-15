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Over 110 athletes, teens and other victims of the jab have been captured in Episodes 1-4. Some collapsing on the field from cardiac arrest. Died or left disabled. The media will keep this alarming trend hidden for as long as they can.
Source at - https://www.bitchute.com/video/pwNmS4HWPkXC/
checkur6
Mirrored https://rumble.com/vmk1r1-young-hearts-part-iv.html
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