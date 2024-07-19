BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
TOTAL INVERSION OF REALITY ☚ [AND VfB GOTS THE FOOTAGE TO PROVE IT]
Children Are NOT Sex Toys!
Children Are NOT Sex Toys!
170 views • 9 months ago

This was originally titled, "Man involved in fight with Neo-Nazi protesters in Nashville speaks out", but that is nothing but LIES


The GDL goes on a non-violent, peaceful dissemination of information for over an hour and a half...and then they encounter Diego the Biter


Diego assaults of of the GDL at 1:31:00, then attacks others and actually BITES Handsome Truth's arm!!!


https://odysee.com/@jqrcoad:5/Rabbttite:c


Meanwhile, his unwarranted assault is IGNORED


Still censored by (((comment freely))), so have at it


GIVESENDGO: Free Ryan Krieger


https://www.givesendgo.com/GCX5E


Truth-Addict posted:


Jewish cunt media....look how they encourage violence against Whites that don't hate their own race. "They used racial slurrs...and thats when he attacked". They are saying it was totally justified. Bill the jews.

Keywords
gdlcivil rights violationmulti pronged attackhandsome truthsucker punchryan kreigerdiego the biter
