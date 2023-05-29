Since the Russian invasion of Ukraine on February 23rd, 2022, Western media has been saturated with ridiculous and dangerous propaganda that deliberately masks the horrors of war from their audience in an effort to expand the conflict. The Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, a Jewish comedian who has performed in skintight leather and high heels, is deliberately playing into these narratives and doing his best to place Ukrainian civilians in the line of fire to assist Western propaganda efforts.
NATO and Western Media Are Dragging Ukrainian Civilians Into a Meat Grinder
https://nationaljusticeparty.com/2022/02/28/nato-and-western-media-are-dragging-ukrainian-civilians-into-a-meat-grinder/
Source - VCR_Timemachine
Mirrored - MediaGiant
