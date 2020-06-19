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Things coming upon the earth - Giants
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99 views • June 19, 2020
The Bible says in Luke 21:26 Men's hearts failing them for fear, and for looking after those things which are coming on the Earth: for the powers of heaven shall be shaken.
What things are being spoken of? Here we take a look at Giants as one of those things as prophesied in the Bible. Please grab your Bible and join me for this study. God bless you.
Please read John 3:16 and understand that God doesn't want you to go through the terrible times coming upon the Earth. Believe in Jesus Christ and you'll receive forgiveness of sins and eternal life.
What things are being spoken of? Here we take a look at Giants as one of those things as prophesied in the Bible. Please grab your Bible and join me for this study. God bless you.
Please read John 3:16 and understand that God doesn't want you to go through the terrible times coming upon the Earth. Believe in Jesus Christ and you'll receive forgiveness of sins and eternal life.
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