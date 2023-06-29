Quo Vadis





June 28, 2023





In this video we share Our Lady's Message to Pedro Regis for June 27, 2023.





Dear children, bend ye your knees in prayer.





You live in a time worse than the time of the Flood and the moment has come for your return.





The Church of My Jesus walks towards the Calvary, but after all the pain comes the resurrection.





There is no victory without the cross.





To human eyes all seems lost, but believe ye that God is in control of everything and the victory will come to the righteous.





Ye will still have long years of hard trials, but do not retreat ye.





My Lord loves you and waits for you with Open Arms.





Courage!





I will pray to My Jesus for you.





This is the message that I transmit to you today in the name of the Most Holy Trinity.





Thank you for having allowed Me to reunite you here once more.





I bless you, in the name of the Father, of the Son and the Holy Spirit.





Amen.





Stay in peace.





Our Lady's Message to Pedro Regis for June 6, 2023 was very similar. That message follows here:





Dear children, I am your Mother and I have come from Heaven to conduct you to My Son Jesus.





Be meek and humble of heart, for only thus can you understand the Designs of God for your lives.





My Lord loves you and waits for you with Open Arms.





Do not remain stationary in sin.





Behold the opportune time for your great return.





The Church walks towards a great spiritual shipwreck.





Great truths will be abandoned and false ideologies will take pride of place.





Do not forget the lessons of the past.





In God there is no half-truth.





Pray.





Seek strength in the Words of My Jesus and in the Eucharist.





Whatever happens, remain faithful to the teachings of the true Magisterium of the Church of My Jesus.





This is the message that I transmit to you today in the name of the Most Holy Trinity.





Thank you for having allowed Me to reunite you here once more.





I bless you, in the name of the Father, of the Son and the Holy Spirit.





Amen.





Stay in peace.





Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=WdWzut8HbSw