Kings (1994, Amiga)

Kings is a tactical strategy game by German developer MBC-Design. It was released via German diskmag Amigo! .

The game is set in an unnamed medieval kingdom. The kingdom has just been freed from a cruel, bloody tyrant. In order to decide who will be king it is decided that whoever defeats the remaining henchmen of the old tyrant will be the new king. You take the role of a general who sets out to fulfill the task.

Kings is a tactical wargame similar to Battle Isle or Laser Squad. It consists of a number of scenarios where you have to defeat your opponent by either defeating all his troops or conquering his castle. The game can be played against the computer or in 2-player-vs mode.

In each scenario, you start of with a certain number of various troops. If you have enough money, you can also buy additional troops during the game. Each unit has a number of movement points which are used for movement and attack. Movement is influenced by the environment. For example, units can move further on a road. The game is turn-based, and movement and attacking take place in the same turn, there are no different phases. Kings uses a rectangular grid, not a hexagon grid. Some units can attack diagonally while others can't. You can heal units in your own castle, and you can collect taxes by moving a unit into your castle. The money can be spend to recruit new troops. There are crosses and pentagrams in each scenario. You can use them once to raise the number of soldiers in a unit by 1. You can also reach the experience of a unit inside a church or a stonehenge.