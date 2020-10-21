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Western Countries Adopting China’s Red/Yellow/Green Health Pass System — As Globalist Shills Turn US Into China
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42 views • October 21, 2020
With ZERO deaths yesterday and only 1,283 “positive test”, the entire country of Ireland is being locked down “for 6 weeks” with travel limited to 3 miles. The lockdown comes with a travel pass app identical to China’s and will transition to vaccine travel pass. Australia, Ireland, Wales — and being forced on the rest of Western Civilization by quisling traitors in our own governments.
For viral content, in-depth insights and breaking news be sure to follow David Knight on Parlor and Twitter @Libertytarian
For viral content, in-depth insights and breaking news be sure to follow David Knight on Parlor and Twitter @Libertytarian
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