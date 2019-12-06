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Harmeet Dhillon on Trump impeachment: 'This is war'
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13 views • December 06, 2019
Republican National Lawyers Association vice president Harmeet Dhillon discusses President Trump's positive rhetoric at a White House event she attended on Thursday and emphasizes the need for the GOP to win in 2020.
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