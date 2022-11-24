All images and videos were recorded and taken by me. With well over 1000 images and videos recorded over the last couple years there will be more to come. I have come to the conclusion that now is a time for action. With the massive uptake in geo engineering I've noticed over the last year we need to wake up everyone on Earth before its too late!
Enjoy
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.