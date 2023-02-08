With all of the hype ChatGPT has been given, the information it contains about the coronavirus "vaccine" stops at the peak of expert misinformation and disinformation in 2021. ChatGPT cannot and will not write about a fantasy story on the depopulation process that is happening to a unsuspecting and gullible public. This shows the limitations and bias of this writing tool.The Rat-catcher: https://rumble.com/v1x6f70-i-found-the-covid-genocide-template-its-called-the-rat-catcher.html

