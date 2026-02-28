BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
FCG CHURCH PERSONALIZED WEEKLY PROCLAMATION: Holy Sabbath Prayer: Isaiah 54:9-13, 20260228 (Sermon by Pastor
First Century Gospel Church HQ
First Century Gospel Church HQ
1 view • 1 day ago

(Sermon by Pastor Joshua Sampong, FCG Church HQ USA)

O my Gracious, Merciful, Almighty, Holy Father, and my I AM YAHWEH, The RELATIONAL YAHWEH in Exodus 3:14; Joshua 1:5; Jeremiah 23:24; 33:1; Psalm 139:1-24; John 11:17; 14:15; Hebrews 10:19; and 13:5! Hallowed be Your Holy Name! Thank You for the redeeming blood sacrifice that Your Begotten SON, my LORD and Savior Jesus Christ paid for me on Calvary’s Cross. Heavenly Father, Your Word encourages me that:

9 For this is as the waters of Noah unto You, the I AM YAHWEH, The RELATIONAL YAHWEH: for as You have sworn that the waters of Noah should no more go over the earth; so have You sworn that You would not be wroth with me, nor rebuke me because of the Atonement of my LORD and Savior Jesus Christ.

10 For the mountains shall depart, and the hills be removed; but Your kindness, Merciful Father, shall not depart from me, neither shall the covenant of Your Peace, as my YAHWEH SHALOM, the LORD YAHWEH my PEACE in Judges 6:24 be removed, saith my I AM YAHWEH who hath mercy on me because of Christ.

11 Although afflicted, tossed with tempest, and not comforted, behold, Thou my I AM YAHWEH will lay my stones with fair colours, and lay my foundations with sapphires.

12 And Thou my I AM YAHWEH will make my windows of agates, and my gates of carbuncles, and all my borders of pleasant stones.

13 And all my children shall be taught of Thee my I AM YAHWEH; and great shall be the peace of my children. Amen!

Thank you, Holy Father, my I AM YAHWEH, The RELATIONAL YAHWEH and My Maker as Mine Husband for this Divine covenant, which true believers have successfully leveraged for centuries in the Blessed Name of my LORD and Savior Jesus Christ! Amen! (Isaiah 54:9-13, personalized KJV).

Keywords
trustgodgracetestimonyworldwisdomwordspiritpreachhelpsealprayconsciencepersonpromisepurposenaygiftfleshanointthanksamenrejoicinglord jesusyea
