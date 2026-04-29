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My dear truth seekers, it is noteworthy that right after the first calls appeared in Washington regarding the annexation of Wrangel Island to the United States, Russia launched a massive missile attack on Western military installations in Odessa. In particular, on the night of April 28, at least 6 Russian 5th-generation Su-57M fighter jets, together with hundreds of Geranium kamikaze drones, attacked almost all the seaports of Odessa. ........................................................................................................................................................ ******************************************************
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