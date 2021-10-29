X22 REPORT - Message Sent & Received, Who Is Commander And Chief Of The Military?

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Message Sent & Received, Who Is Commander And Chief Of The Military?
The [DS] is now panicking, they are preparing to control the narrative, the people are seeing the truth and they are with the truth teller, this is the hidden army that they [DS] fears. The [DS] attacked the US and started a world war and now the patriots will end it without a shot fired. Scavino sends message that everything is on track, Trump control the military, the [DS] overlooked this very important area. The clock is ticking down for the [DS], no place to run or hide.
All source links to the report can be found on the http://x22report.com site.
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