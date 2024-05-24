Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Q&R (Timestamps Below)

00:00:14 - I have a pinched nerve on the left side of my neck. What are the percentage chances that this caused my carpal tunnel? I've had carpal tunnel for about 1.5 years. My pinched nerve occurred about 50 yrs ago or so.
00:02:11 - I had the surgery done, and now I have like a ball where my fourth finger is, and I can't spread my hand, but my fourth finger wants to stay to my middle finger and it’s on my right hand. Then there's like a little puff next to it that's full of some kind of fluid. It doesn’t hurt right now but it's not really functioning properly. What should I do?
00:05:05 - What about the ulnar nerve at the elbow and wrist on the same arm as the carpal tunnel? I just had the ulnar nerve at the wrist and elbow released. PAINFUL. 20 years prior had median nerve release and carpal tunnel in the palm. 5 huge incisions.
00:07:51 - Broke my neck 54 years ago. My nerves are pinched & my hands are weak & painful. Do you think surgery would help?
00:10:13 - Will reflexology massage help with any of these issues?
Dr. B’s Facebook Fanpage
https://www.facebook.com/drjohnbergman/
Dr. B’s Website
TikTok
https://www.tiktok.com/@dr.bergmandc
https://www.instagram.com/drjohnbergman/
Apple Podcast
https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/dr-john-bergman-d-c/id1698300636
Spotify
https://open.spotify.com/show/5JxL2dglseqZVGnEhBKLwB
Blog Talk Radio
https://www.blogtalkradio.com/askdrjohnbergman
HUNTINGTON BEACH CLINIC:
18582 Beach Blvd #22,
Huntington Beach, CA 92648
Call: (1) 714-962-5891
http://bergmanchiropractic.com
Office Hours:
Mon - Thur 7:00 AM – 5:30 PM
Lunch Break 11:00 AM - 1 PM
Fri - Sun Closed
Public Holidays Closed
MEXICO CLINIC:
Grand Hotel Tijuana
4558 Agua Caliente Blvd. Ste. CC 1B, Tijuana, Mexico
Toll-Free: 1 (877) 207-0824
From the US: (619) 365 9003
From MX: (664) 686 1158
https://www.holisticcare.com/chiropractic/
Office Hours:
Mon - Fri 9:00 AM – 6:00 PM
Lunch Break 12:30 PM – 1:30 PM
Sat 9:00 AM – 2:00 PM
Sun Closed
Public Holidays Closed
American Biodental Center in Tijuana, Mexico:
Dr. Bergman D.C. is available for Skype and Phone consultations which you can schedule by using the link below:
https://drjohnbergman.com/booking/
For Media and Business Inquires contact:
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.