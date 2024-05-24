Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Q&R (Timestamps Below)

00:00:14 - I have a pinched nerve on the left side of my neck. What are the percentage chances that this caused my carpal tunnel? I've had carpal tunnel for about 1.5 years. My pinched nerve occurred about 50 yrs ago or so.

00:02:11 - I had the surgery done, and now I have like a ball where my fourth finger is, and I can't spread my hand, but my fourth finger wants to stay to my middle finger and it’s on my right hand. Then there's like a little puff next to it that's full of some kind of fluid. It doesn’t hurt right now but it's not really functioning properly. What should I do?

00:05:05 - What about the ulnar nerve at the elbow and wrist on the same arm as the carpal tunnel? I just had the ulnar nerve at the wrist and elbow released. PAINFUL. 20 years prior had median nerve release and carpal tunnel in the palm. 5 huge incisions.

00:07:51 - Broke my neck 54 years ago. My nerves are pinched & my hands are weak & painful. Do you think surgery would help?

00:10:13 - Will reflexology massage help with any of these issues?





