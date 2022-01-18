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Americans Should Resume to Normal Activities Despite COVID; End the Fear
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60 views • January 18, 2022
Biden has Failed Miserably in Battling COVID; Deaths Exceed Trump's Totals. Biden Only Pushes COVID Vaccines and Not Therapeutics. He Uses Fear Tactics to Sell COVID Mandates. All COVID Mandates are Unconstitutional; Americans Should have Free Choice. The Vaccine Mandates are Causing Labor Shortages In Hospitals & Law Enforcement. COVID will be like the Flu; Never Gone, but Manageable with Therapeutics
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