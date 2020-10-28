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When Facts Don'T Matter | Scott Adams And Stefan Molyneux
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30 views • October 28, 2020
Order "Win Bigly" Now: http://www.fdrurl.com/Scott-Adams-Win-Bigly
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MP3: http://www.fdrpodcasts.com/#/3889/when-facts-dont-matter-scott-adams-and-stefan-molyneux
Soundcloud: https://soundcloud.com/stefan-molyneux/fdr-3889-when-facts-dont-matter-scott-adams-and-stefan-molyneux
"Scott Adams was one of the earliest public figures to predict Trump’s win, doing so a week after Nate Silver put Trump’s odds at 2 percent in his FiveThirtyEight.com blog. The mainstream media regarded Trump as a novelty and a sideshow. But Adams recognized in Trump a level of persuasion you only see once in a generation."
"Trump triggered massive cognitive dissonance and confirmation bias on both the left and the right. We’re hardwired to respond to emotion, not reason. We might listen to 10 percent of a speech—a hand gesture here, a phrase there—and if the right buttons are pushed, we decide we agree with the speaker and invent reasons to justify that decision after the fact. The point isn’t whether Trump was right or wrong, good or bad. Win Bigly goes beyond politics to look at persuasion tools that can work in any setting—the same ones Adams saw in Steve Jobs when he invested in Apple decades ago."
Scott Adams is the creator of the widely popular Dilbert comic strip that is published daily in thousands of newspapers across the world, he is the author of many bestselling books including “How to Fail at Almost Everything and Still Win Big: Kind of the Story of My Life” and "Win Bigly: Persuasion in a World Where Facts Don't Matter." Adams is also a trained hypnotist and an expert in the field of persuasion.
Order "How to Fail at Almost Everything and Still Win Big: Kind of the Story of My Life" now at: http://www.fdrurl.com/Scott-Adams-Still-Win-Big
Order "Win Bigly: Persuasion in a World Where Facts Don't Matter" now at: http://www.fdrurl.com/Scott-Adams-Win-Bigly
Blog: http://blog.dilbert.com
Twitter: https://twitter.com/..
We Need Your Support: http://www.freedomainradio.com/donate
MP3: http://www.fdrpodcasts.com/#/3889/when-facts-dont-matter-scott-adams-and-stefan-molyneux
Soundcloud: https://soundcloud.com/stefan-molyneux/fdr-3889-when-facts-dont-matter-scott-adams-and-stefan-molyneux
"Scott Adams was one of the earliest public figures to predict Trump’s win, doing so a week after Nate Silver put Trump’s odds at 2 percent in his FiveThirtyEight.com blog. The mainstream media regarded Trump as a novelty and a sideshow. But Adams recognized in Trump a level of persuasion you only see once in a generation."
"Trump triggered massive cognitive dissonance and confirmation bias on both the left and the right. We’re hardwired to respond to emotion, not reason. We might listen to 10 percent of a speech—a hand gesture here, a phrase there—and if the right buttons are pushed, we decide we agree with the speaker and invent reasons to justify that decision after the fact. The point isn’t whether Trump was right or wrong, good or bad. Win Bigly goes beyond politics to look at persuasion tools that can work in any setting—the same ones Adams saw in Steve Jobs when he invested in Apple decades ago."
Scott Adams is the creator of the widely popular Dilbert comic strip that is published daily in thousands of newspapers across the world, he is the author of many bestselling books including “How to Fail at Almost Everything and Still Win Big: Kind of the Story of My Life” and "Win Bigly: Persuasion in a World Where Facts Don't Matter." Adams is also a trained hypnotist and an expert in the field of persuasion.
Order "How to Fail at Almost Everything and Still Win Big: Kind of the Story of My Life" now at: http://www.fdrurl.com/Scott-Adams-Still-Win-Big
Order "Win Bigly: Persuasion in a World Where Facts Don't Matter" now at: http://www.fdrurl.com/Scott-Adams-Win-Bigly
Blog: http://blog.dilbert.com
Twitter: https://twitter.com/..
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