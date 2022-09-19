Create New Account
Easy 3-step Process/Solution To Wake Up Sheep From The Convid-19 Narrative
This video presents a simple 3 step process to quickly & effectively wake people up to what is going on. Since they've been pyschologically abused & manipulated, trying to present them with facts and figures doesn't really work. You need to address their emotions & "feelings" first (because they've been abused) - before you can get through to them. Learn very specific questions you can ask that are effective. The 'vaccines' aren't 'vaccines', but rather the injection causes the infection. Masks are a pyschological weapon. Don't comply. Reject the jab, reject the 'tests', because they aren't tests. Includes references to United Nations documents, World Economic Forum documents, and much more information.

