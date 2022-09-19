Easy 3-step Process/Solution To Wake Up Sheep From The Convid-19 Narrative

Support this work via crypto: https://truthsearchengine.com/donate/
See the big plan: https://truthsearchengine.com/covid-19-coronavirus-truth.php
This video presents a simple 3 step process to quickly & effectively wake people up to what is going on. Since they've been pyschologically abused & manipulated, trying to present them with facts and figures doesn't really work. You need to address their emotions & "feelings" first (because they've been abused) - before you can get through to them. Learn very specific questions you can ask that are effective. The 'vaccines' aren't 'vaccines', but rather the injection causes the infection. Masks are a pyschological weapon. Don't comply. Reject the jab, reject the 'tests', because they aren't tests. Includes references to United Nations documents, World Economic Forum documents, and much more information.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.