Col Doug Macgregor: If Alaska Summit Fails, We Cannot Control Escalation
What is happening
What is happening
9710 followers
4
258 views • 22 hours ago


Aug 10, 2025 Daniel Davis Deep Dive Audio Podcasts

Daniel Davis Deep Dive Merch: Etsy store

https://www.etsy.com/shop/DanielDavisDeepDive?ref=seller-platform-mcnav&dd_referrer=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.youtube.com%2F


Col Doug warns that U.S. leaders and military brass are dangerously cavalier about nuclear war, unlike Russia, which treats the threat seriously and is repositioning weapons in response to NATO actions. He criticizes Washington’s lack of strategic-level thinking, citing the deployment of tactical nukes to the UK and inflammatory public statements by generals, which risk escalation. Historical arms control like the 1987 INF Treaty helped reduce nuclear tensions, maintain NATO unity, and signal mutual interest in avoiding war — but U.S. withdrawal in 2019 and current provocations reverse those gains. NATO’s missile defenses are inadequate, infrastructure unprepared, and past military simulations consistently showed that direct war with Russia would almost certainly lead to uncontrollable nuclear exchange. He argues that current rhetoric and planning — including threats to Russian territory — are reckless, potentially deliberate, and show a lack of enlightened leadership, echoing James Madison’s warning that the state will not always be led by wise men.

Keywords
trumprussiauswenatocol doug macgregoralaska summit failscannot control escalation
