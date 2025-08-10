Col Doug Macgregor: If Alaska Summit Fails, We Cannot Control Escalation

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Aug 10, 2025 Daniel Davis Deep Dive
Col Doug warns that U.S. leaders and military brass are dangerously cavalier about nuclear war, unlike Russia, which treats the threat seriously and is repositioning weapons in response to NATO actions. He criticizes Washington’s lack of strategic-level thinking, citing the deployment of tactical nukes to the UK and inflammatory public statements by generals, which risk escalation. Historical arms control like the 1987 INF Treaty helped reduce nuclear tensions, maintain NATO unity, and signal mutual interest in avoiding war — but U.S. withdrawal in 2019 and current provocations reverse those gains. NATO’s missile defenses are inadequate, infrastructure unprepared, and past military simulations consistently showed that direct war with Russia would almost certainly lead to uncontrollable nuclear exchange. He argues that current rhetoric and planning — including threats to Russian territory — are reckless, potentially deliberate, and show a lack of enlightened leadership, echoing James Madison’s warning that the state will not always be led by wise men.