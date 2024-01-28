From the 'London Outreach March' - yesterday, January 27th - 'SAVE OUR CHILDREN' - March from Parliament Square to Buckingham Palace - #OccupyTheGetty

SAVE OUR CHILDREN - 'London Outreach March' - Event Sat, 27th Jan 2024 - #OccupyTheGetty #LONDONOUTREACH

This was only a portion, talking to the crowd gathered, before the march.

Other videos of the march yesterday are at Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/StevenDKelley

@StevenDKelley @AaronLeeves @GeoffMealing

https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100081293087482

https://www.facebook.com/geoff.mealing.3

Visit and Join Steven's Telegram group!

https://t.me/OfficialOccupyTheGettyPage

Group Name: OccupyTheGetty/Steven D Kelley

https://www.stevendkelley.com/

Steven's Presidential Twitter: https://twitter.com/StevenKelley24

https://www.tiktok.com/@stevendkelley

https://linktr.ee/stevenkelley



