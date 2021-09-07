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The ACLU declares we can have our basic civil liberties back if we just get vaccinated.
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20 views • September 07, 2021
Karlyn Borysenko


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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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