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FULL SHOW: Alex Jones Mobilizes Stop The Steal In Atlanta
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14 views • November 18, 2020
Owen Shroyer and America are at the peak of their frustration when it comes to tyranny in America. Stolen elections, fake Russian Collusion, fake hate crimes, fake news, liberal democrat hatred and terrorism, how much more can America and the world take? Tom Pappert joins to discuss the latest in the COVID fake pandemic and the third waves of lockdowns coming. More news is breaking every hour on the hour with proof of the election fraud that gave Joe Biden the victory. Our healthy and delicious storable foods are now available with the shortest lead time we’ve had in months! https://www.infowarsstore.com/health-and-wellness/food?ims=nmudw&;utm_campaign=foodbis&utm_source=brighteon&utm_medium=Text+Link&utm_content=foodbis
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