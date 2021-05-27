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WE FACE A CLEAR AND PRESENT DANGER
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191 views • May 27, 2021
TheCrowhouse



“If you can feel that staying human is worth while, even when it can't have any result whatever, you've beaten them.” - George Orwell

http://thecrowhouse.com
BitChute https://www.bitchute.com/channel/TheCrowhouse/
LBRY: https://lbry.tv/@thecrowhouse:2
3Speak: https://3speak.co/user/maxigan
Mixcloud: https://www.mixcloud.com/discover/the-crowhouse/
Telegram: https://t.me/thecrowhouseoffical
Gab: https://gab.com/MaxIgan
LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/max-igan-21263a66/
Minds: https://www.minds.com/maxiganscrowhouse/
BrandNewTube https://brandnewtube.com/@thecrowhouse
MeWe: https://mewe.com/group/5aa84d353016dd184af55702
TheCrowhouse Banned YouTube Archive on AltCensored:
https://www.altcensored.com/channel/UCegOTmclzjfKuQh0SHflqww

The Crowhouse Community Forums:
https://thecrowhouse.community/

Support The Crowhouse: https://www.patreon.com/maxigan
Crypto-currencies:
Bitcoin: bc1q8cjrfzjwzr6z5maxvp4d2p6arwtguj5c9fcea7

Monero: 47aohp7p1Ci7uU44NqgpezLVG7uxCuo1dSwGBYv935aVDPw9MSeEwksey5MJRyBU7jQfHtPjcTN5b2zo29MXnpzu7h751cB

Pirate Chain: zs1g2rtzeeyqev9jfndysu93cnlqj3fz97u52uwchsm7lwmefnnfcya36h03aec7yw20cxkgm03tcz

Dogecoin: DTskDdMTAqRuTvJLEkJCU3mqVHL2nUx8xJ

XRP: rBDovEDF53dPqHbNR3CEbmim3Aapo4tXq2

Israeli Schools Teaching Genocide
https://brandnewtube.com/watch/israeli-schools-teaching-genocide_speQnQCbMHp1e3u.html

Dept. of Commerce demands proof of vaccination in order for employees to breathe freely
https://www.theblaze.com/op-ed/horowitz-dept-of-commerce-demands-proof-of-vaccination-in-order-for-employees-to-breathe-freely

New Age-Appropriate Rule for UK (Audio):
https://t.me/thecrowhouseoffical/233

Genetically engineered 'Magneto' protein remotely controls brain and behaviour
https://www.theguardian.com/science/neurophilosophy/2016/mar/24/magneto-remotely-controls-brain-and-behaviour

Melbourne COVID-19 outbreak grows as Victoria records six new local cases
https://www.msn.com/en-au/news/melbourne/melbourne-covid-19-outbreak-grows-as-victoria-records-six-new-local-cases/ar-AAKny9J?ocid=msedgntp

Prepping for a cyber pandemic: Cyber Polygon 2021 to stage supply chain attack simulation
https://sociable.co/technology/prepping-cyber-pandemic-cyber-polygon-stage-supply-chain-attack-simulation/

Soldier who called on troops to refuse vaccine distribution faces mutiny related charge
https://www.saltwire.com/atlantic-canada/news/soldier-who-called-on-troops-to-refuse-vaccine-distribution-faces-mutiny-related-charge-100592006/

The Giant Bath Tub "Built For Tsar Alexander I"
https://www.ancientpages.com/2018/07/11/giant-bath-tub-built-for-tsar-alexander-i-why-was-it-so-large/

RC - Just Say No (End Track)
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Dzuw1ovpCMs

Canada Constitutional Conventions
http://constitutionalconventions.ca/

Commonwealth of Australia States Assembly
https://commonwealthofaustraliastatesassembly.com/

Masked Science Resource
https://onedrive.live.com/?authkey=%21AB1920WTtIvvMZw&;id=EBBEF72854739E09%2156709&cid=EBBEF72854739E09

Requiring the use of COVIDSafe
https://www.fwc.gov.au/general-protections-benchbook/workplace-rights-protections/requiring-the-use-covidsafe

ONE GREAT WORK NETWORK
https://onegreatworknetwork.com/

Affadavit of Status (pdf)
https://www.thecrowhouse.com/Documents/anon%20Affidavit%20of%20Status.pdf

Notice of Estoppel (42 Questions)
https://thecrowhouse.com/Documents/Estoppel%20Notice.pdf

Aleksandr Solzhenitsyn - 200 Years Together pdf:
https://anonfiles.com/nfL394U3o6/twohundredyearstogetheruncensored_pdf

"The illusion of freedom will continue for as long as it's profitable to continue the illusion. At the point where the illusion becomes too expensive to maintain, they will take down the scenery, move the tables and chairs out of the way, then they will pull back the curtains and you will see the brick wall at the back of the theater." - Frank Zappa

“The past was erased, the erasure was forgotten, the lie became the truth." - George Orwell

“There is more stupidity than hydrogen in the universe, and it has a longer shelf life.” ― Frank Zappa

“Their stupidity does not amaze me, its when they're smart that amazes me. It's baffling whenever you find someone who's smart — incredible. Soon you'll have zoos for such things.” ― Frank Zappa

"A single person who stops lying can bring down a tyranny" Alexandr Solzhenitsyn

THROW AWAY YOUR SMART PHONE!!!
Keywords
childrenpedophiliavaccineisraelpalestinegenocidethecrowhousechild abusewhounescogazawar crimeinjectionwoke cultureisraeli schools
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