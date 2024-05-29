Jews & The Gospel: Pt. 2-NOW THE END BEGINS-MAY 28 2024
Published 19 hours ago
On this episode of Rightly Dividing, we look at the difficulties and challenges of giving the gospel to the Jews, and you’ll hear in their own words just what you’re up against. The typical Jewish outlook on the Bible, in either Testament, is for the most part one of creeping disbelief, with an unliteral interpretation of what they read. They disallow the entire New Testament, but surprisingly (or not) don’t accept all of what’s in the Old Testament either. The ironic part of it all is the fact that in the Old Testament, the scriptures were given to the Jews exclusively, and in the New Testament the gospel went “to the Jew first”. The wall you are up against in witnessing to the Jews is a wall that is 4,000 years thick, but don’t get discouraged, there is a way to reach them. In Part #2 of this series, we show you what “the problem” is, and of course, your King James Bible has the answer.
