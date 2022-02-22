BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Dr. Mercola and Martin Pall on Health Dangers of EMFs
GalacticStorm
GalacticStorm
2287 followers
Follow
0
Share
Report
Support This Channel

This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.

Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.

Shop NowLearn More
29 views • February 22, 2022
Exposure to microwave radiation from baby monitors, cellphones, cordless phones, Wi-Fi routers, smart meters and other wireless devices causes serious mitochondrial dysfunction due to free radical damage.

Excessive free radicals triggered by microwave exposure from wireless technologies have been linked to anxiety, Alzheimer’s disease, autism, cardiac arrhythmias, depression and infertility.

The negative effects of EMFs are particularly harmful to pregnant women, putting their child at risk for ADHD and autism, as well as behavioral, emotional and social issues.

In addition to using wired connections for your phone and computer, strategies that may help reduce the harmful effects of EMFs include optimizing your magnesium level and eating Nrf2-boosting foods.

Subscribe for the latest health news: http://bit.ly/2CEBM8j

Visit our website: http://bit.ly/2KhnpuS

Listen to our podcasts: http://bit.ly/34XeLcW
Keywords
emfcell phonesmartin pallsmart metersmicrowave radiationhealth dangersdr mercolawireless devicesfree radical damage
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
Study Finds Microplastics in Soil Act as a &#8220;Trojan Horse&#8221; for Pollutants Across Europe

Study Finds Microplastics in Soil Act as a “Trojan Horse” for Pollutants Across Europe

Iva Greene
South Korea Study Ties Low Vitamin C Intake to Higher Inflammation Risk; Red Bell Peppers Cited as Source

South Korea Study Ties Low Vitamin C Intake to Higher Inflammation Risk; Red Bell Peppers Cited as Source

Coco Somers
Study Finds Gut Compound Urolithin A May Help Repair Intestinal Lining

Study Finds Gut Compound Urolithin A May Help Repair Intestinal Lining

Morgan S. Verity
Report Examines 11 Supplements for Lowering Blood Sugar Naturally

Report Examines 11 Supplements for Lowering Blood Sugar Naturally

Coco Somers
Report Outlines Four Animal-Based Foods Packed With Creatine

Report Outlines Four Animal-Based Foods Packed With Creatine

Coco Somers
Apple Varieties Ranked: Nutrition and Pesticide Residues Compared

Apple Varieties Ranked: Nutrition and Pesticide Residues Compared

Coco Somers
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightNews.AIBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy