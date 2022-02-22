Dr. Mercola and Martin Pall on Health Dangers of EMFs

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Excessive free radicals triggered by microwave exposure from wireless technologies have been linked to anxiety, Alzheimer’s disease, autism, cardiac arrhythmias, depression and infertility.
The negative effects of EMFs are particularly harmful to pregnant women, putting their child at risk for ADHD and autism, as well as behavioral, emotional and social issues.
In addition to using wired connections for your phone and computer, strategies that may help reduce the harmful effects of EMFs include optimizing your magnesium level and eating Nrf2-boosting foods.
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