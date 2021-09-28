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030 Prophets, Miracles, Signs and Wonders -- Walter Veith -- Whats Up Prof? -- WUP 30
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92 views • September 28, 2021
In Episode 30 we look at some of the current prophecies made by various prominent proclaimed prophets. The Bible warns us that in the end time deception will be prevalent, therefore we especially need to be rooted in the Word to discern between the true and false, to prepare us for the time ahead.
What's Up Prof in Portuguese
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=GFMKV...
Become a member and support us to keep producing free videos - https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC1oO...
Send your questions to: [email protected]
Visit our website her: https://amazingdiscoveries.co.za/
Visit our online store here: https://store.amazingdiscoveries.co.za/
Watch all What's Up Prof Episodes Here: https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list...
LINKS FOR FURTHER STUDY:
Sid Roth's It's Supernatural! YouTube Channel - George Washington's Trump Vision (He Saw the End)
https://youtu.be/1J0YU86J9w8
Jewish Voice YouTube Channel - The Harbinger II, Part 1 - Jonathan Cahn
https://youtu.be/R89O2ML0mgE
The Disciple YouTube Channel - 4 Prosperity evangelists to die on the same day
https://youtu.be/Uma4bkzle8c
The Disciple YouTube Channel - End signs. Two prophetic dreams. from, a midnight cry. Trump and events that will follow
https://youtu.be/ZvqBR-olIwQ
Encounter Today YouTube Channel – Lou Engle’s Dream of Donald Trump
https://youtu.be/qY4HbiCAXPM
Trump issues Presidential Disaster Declaration for California
https://www.foxnews.com/us/trump-issu...
https://www.israeltoday.co.il/read/is...
https://www.israeltoday.co.il/read/to...
https://www.israeltoday.co.il/read/is...
Maranatha, p. 192.6
https://m.egwwritings.org/en/search?q...
Manuscript Releases, vol. 5 [Nos. 260-346], p. 352.1
https://m.egwwritings.org/en/search?q...
Maranatha, p. 208.4
https://m.egwwritings.org/en/search?q...
#WalterVeith #Prophets #Miracles #SignsAndWonders #Prophecy #WhatsUpProf #ADAfrica
What's Up Prof in Portuguese
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=GFMKV...
Become a member and support us to keep producing free videos - https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC1oO...
Send your questions to: [email protected]
Visit our website her: https://amazingdiscoveries.co.za/
Visit our online store here: https://store.amazingdiscoveries.co.za/
Watch all What's Up Prof Episodes Here: https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list...
LINKS FOR FURTHER STUDY:
Sid Roth's It's Supernatural! YouTube Channel - George Washington's Trump Vision (He Saw the End)
https://youtu.be/1J0YU86J9w8
Jewish Voice YouTube Channel - The Harbinger II, Part 1 - Jonathan Cahn
https://youtu.be/R89O2ML0mgE
The Disciple YouTube Channel - 4 Prosperity evangelists to die on the same day
https://youtu.be/Uma4bkzle8c
The Disciple YouTube Channel - End signs. Two prophetic dreams. from, a midnight cry. Trump and events that will follow
https://youtu.be/ZvqBR-olIwQ
Encounter Today YouTube Channel – Lou Engle’s Dream of Donald Trump
https://youtu.be/qY4HbiCAXPM
Trump issues Presidential Disaster Declaration for California
https://www.foxnews.com/us/trump-issu...
https://www.israeltoday.co.il/read/is...
https://www.israeltoday.co.il/read/to...
https://www.israeltoday.co.il/read/is...
Maranatha, p. 192.6
https://m.egwwritings.org/en/search?q...
Manuscript Releases, vol. 5 [Nos. 260-346], p. 352.1
https://m.egwwritings.org/en/search?q...
Maranatha, p. 208.4
https://m.egwwritings.org/en/search?q...
#WalterVeith #Prophets #Miracles #SignsAndWonders #Prophecy #WhatsUpProf #ADAfrica
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