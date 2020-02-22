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Globalists Wage Biological Warfare To Combat Great Awakening
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250 views • February 22, 2020
June 2019 Hong Kong protest begin
October 18 Gates Foundation along with the UN & John Hopkins Center hosted Event 201....high level pandemic exercise In new york..a pandemic which could kill 65 million people
at the same time the UN hosts World Military Games in Wuhan China
30 countdown to world military games, corona-virus pandemic exercises were conducted
October 31..ChiComs launch 5g in Wuhan.. Wuhan to have 10,000 5g base stations by the end of 2019
Scientist have warned 5g can cause flu like symptoms
Jan 3 unexplained pneumonia cluster in Wuhan jumped from 27 to 44
No more protest in Hong Kong
Believe what you want but Wuhan is the epicenter of it all
The corona-virus made the Hong Kong protests come to an end. And it gave the Communist Chinese cover during the destructive trade war.
October 18 Gates Foundation along with the UN & John Hopkins Center hosted Event 201....high level pandemic exercise In new york..a pandemic which could kill 65 million people
at the same time the UN hosts World Military Games in Wuhan China
30 countdown to world military games, corona-virus pandemic exercises were conducted
October 31..ChiComs launch 5g in Wuhan.. Wuhan to have 10,000 5g base stations by the end of 2019
Scientist have warned 5g can cause flu like symptoms
Jan 3 unexplained pneumonia cluster in Wuhan jumped from 27 to 44
No more protest in Hong Kong
Believe what you want but Wuhan is the epicenter of it all
The corona-virus made the Hong Kong protests come to an end. And it gave the Communist Chinese cover during the destructive trade war.
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