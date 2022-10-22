HE IS A MASS MURDERER, A SERIAL KILLER, HE HAS BEEN DOING THIS FOR YEARS FOR FAME AND PROFIT

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His crimes go back to the 1980's and before. He has killed millions. You know who he is. He has played a big part in killing members of my family and friends. He is a true monster in a little mans body. He worships Satan.
He craves power. He craves fame. He is greedy. He is...
Anthony Fauci. Anthony Faucistein
I hope he rots in hell for eternity.
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