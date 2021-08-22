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Greece's Free Again Movement Pushing Back Against Mandates Aug 3, 2021
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20 views • August 22, 2021
Greece's "Free Again" movement is pushing back against Vax mandates. More than 5,000 anti-vaccine protesters, some of them waving Greek flags and wooden crosses, rallied in Athens for the third weekend in a row to oppose Greece’s coronavirus vaccinations program.
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