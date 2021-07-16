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WE NEED TO TALK ABOUT MIDAZOLAM ,, AND THE MURDERS ON OUR ELDERLY, DAVID ICKE
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10 views • July 16, 2021
WE NEED TO TALK ABOUT MIDAZOLAM ,, WE NEED TO TALK ABOUT MIDAZOLAM ,, AND THE MURDERS ON OUR ELDERLY, DAVID ICKE
Midazolam, the end of life drug, was bought in vast qualities by Hancock and the UK government and was used in the spring of 2020 in quantities never seen before to murder old people en masse and call it the 'first wave' of 'Covid' - here is the scandal in the words of many people starting with the exchange between Conservative MP Dr Luke Evans and Hancock in which the scam was revealed beforehand in the official language of the UK parliament
CREDITS ,, https://www.bitchute.com/profile/TUK19GPsxtRP/
CHECK OUT THESE *SITES* EVERYTHING THE MSM DONT WANT YOU TO KNOW , LINK BELOW
https://www.algora.com/Algora_blog/. .......................................................
Here is an interesting study from England comparing the percentage of vaccinated and unvaccinated people who ended up dying or in emergency:
https://viableopposition.blogspot.com/2021/07/hospitalization-and-deaths-vaccinated.html
Midazolam, the end of life drug, was bought in vast qualities by Hancock and the UK government and was used in the spring of 2020 in quantities never seen before to murder old people en masse and call it the 'first wave' of 'Covid' - here is the scandal in the words of many people starting with the exchange between Conservative MP Dr Luke Evans and Hancock in which the scam was revealed beforehand in the official language of the UK parliament
CREDITS ,, https://www.bitchute.com/profile/TUK19GPsxtRP/
CHECK OUT THESE *SITES* EVERYTHING THE MSM DONT WANT YOU TO KNOW , LINK BELOW
https://www.algora.com/Algora_blog/. .......................................................
Here is an interesting study from England comparing the percentage of vaccinated and unvaccinated people who ended up dying or in emergency:
https://viableopposition.blogspot.com/2021/07/hospitalization-and-deaths-vaccinated.html
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