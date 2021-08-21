© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Emergency Saturday Broadcast! Dr. Francis Boyle Calls For Fauci's Arrest!
Follow
2
Share
Report
221 views • August 21, 2021
Aug 21, 2021
The Alex Jones Show
Dr. Boyle makes the case that serious crimes against humanity have been carried out by Fauci and his globalist clique and that they must be brought to justice if the global nightmare is ever going to end. Infowars' talk show host, Owen Shroyer, exclusively responds to the fraudulent FBI charges against him.
https://banned.video/watch?id=612177a73ab9b56325da2d9e
The Alex Jones Show
Dr. Boyle makes the case that serious crimes against humanity have been carried out by Fauci and his globalist clique and that they must be brought to justice if the global nightmare is ever going to end. Infowars' talk show host, Owen Shroyer, exclusively responds to the fraudulent FBI charges against him.
https://banned.video/watch?id=612177a73ab9b56325da2d9e
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.