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Debunking the Narrative with Professor Dolores Cahill
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130 views • May 13, 2020
Professor Dolores Cahill is a world leading scientist and academic. She is renowned for her work in Bio- Medicine. Dolores has been a member of the Advisory Science Council to the Irish government and a member of the International Science Advisory Board. Dolores is passionate about national sovereignty and Ireland maintaining a credible position of neutrality. In her first ever election contest in the European Elections last year, Dolores finished as the best performing Independent in the Ireland South constituency.
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