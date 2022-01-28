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Russians Call for Military Aid to Donbass
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30 views • January 28, 2022
"We have waited a long time for a reasonable solution to prevail in Washington, but this is not happening."
The Russian Duma asks to help the Russian speaking population in SE Ukraine (Donbass) with military aid. They also request to recognize the Republics of Lugansk and Donetsk as independent states.
The first part was translated by Marine1063. "The Kremlin Stories" has their version on their site https://youtu.be/NplLEeWhk8U
The last video was translated by "The Kremlin Stories" https://youtu.be/HB4tgpA0tz8
The Russian Duma asks to help the Russian speaking population in SE Ukraine (Donbass) with military aid. They also request to recognize the Republics of Lugansk and Donetsk as independent states.
The first part was translated by Marine1063. "The Kremlin Stories" has their version on their site https://youtu.be/NplLEeWhk8U
The last video was translated by "The Kremlin Stories" https://youtu.be/HB4tgpA0tz8
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