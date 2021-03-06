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Canadian October Surprise on Schedule: Black Star and PlanDemic Questions for Mary, Questions for Don, WHO Insider Exposes Gates, and More: March 05, 2021
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802 views • March 06, 2021
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Canadian Parliament October Surprise Timeline Is on Schedule
Written by Martin
Bill C-237 Canada: https://parl.ca/DocumentViewer/en/43-2/bill/C-273/first-reading
Canada Going Tyrannical Article: https://theirishsentinel.com/2020/10/15/canada-going-tyrannical-2nd-total-lockdown-isolation-camps-for-refusers/
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WHO insider exposes GAVI, Bill Gates for perpetrating coronavirus plandemic
https://www.naturalnews.com/2021-03-04-who-insider-exposes-gavi-gates-perpetrating-plandemic.html
--
Links Used in Terral’s Special Report Video (03.05.2021):
Unusual volcanic earthquakes recorded in Utah: https://strangesounds.org/2021/03/unusual-earthquakes-utah-desert-volcano-activity.html
--
The strongest Cyclone in 2021: https://youtu.be/PVGZmxzRkEw
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CHD Tackles FCC To Block 5G ‘Wireless Wild West’: https://www.technocracy.news/chd-tackles-fcc-to-block-5g-wireless-wild-west/
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Crisis on the Southern Border: https://pjmedia.com/uncategorized/rick-moran/2021/03/05/texas-democratic-rep-we-are-weeks-maybe-even-days-away-from-a-crisis-on-the-southern-border-n1430278
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Weather Service set to discontinue ‘advisories’ https://www.washingtonpost.com/weather/2021/03/04/national-weather-service-advisories/
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World Needs Equivalent Of Pandemic Lockdown Every Two Years To Meet Paris Carbon Emission Goals: https://www.forbes.com/sites/carlieporterfield/2021/03/03/report-world-needs-equivalent-of-pandemic-lockdown-every-two-years-to-meet-paris-carbon-emission-goals/?sh=2fa3c22e6dee
--
Toxic U.S. soybean oil absolutely WRECKING the human brain: https://www.naturalnews.com/2021-03-03-toxic-us-soybean-oil-wrecking-human-brain.html
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Doctor Mocks Anti-Vaxxers While Getting Experimental COVID Jab – Dies Days Later (Video): https://thewashingtonstandard.com/doctor-mocks-anti-vaxxers-while-getting-experimental-covid-jab-dies-days-later-video/
--
FDA abandons informed consent: https://www.naturalnews.com/2021-03-04-emergency-use-approval-coronavirus-vaccine-skipped-safety-testing.html
--
https://www.transportationnation.com/bill-trucking-groups-warn-will-wipe-out-owner-operators-expected-to-pass-house-next-week/
https://www.transportationnation.com/heres-why-some-trucking-groups-want-truck-stops-to-be-mobile-vaccination-sites/
--
https://www.cnn.com/2021/02/21/europe/russia-h5n8-avian-flu-poultry-humans-intl/?iid=ob_mobile_article_footer_expansion
--
https://www.covidtruths.co.uk/2021/03/international-alert-about-covid-19/
--
https://www.lewrockwell.com/2021/03/no_author/screenb4vaccine-could-protect-millions-from-covid-vaccine-injuries-surgeon-tells-fda/
--
Coronavirus vaccine false information https://youtu.be/9Xytnuxy4UY
--
https://healthimpactnews.com/2021/460-dead-243612-reported-injuries-from-covid-19-vaccines-reported-in-the-u-k/
--
https://www.smithsonianmag.com/science-nature/how-doctors-are-using-artificial-intelligence-battle-covid-19-180977124/
--
https://anti-empire.com/the-inventor-of-the-pcr-technique-would-be-the-first-to-say-its-not-fit-for-diagnostic-purposes/
--
https://vaccineimpact.com/2021/covid-nasal-swab-test-causes-brain-injury-leading-to-surgery-in-texas-woman/
--
https://www.naturalnews.com/2021-03-03-italian-teachers-ill-after-getting-vaccinated-coronavirus.html
--
https://www.naturalnews.com/2021-03-04-fauci-wants-vaccine-passports-control-over-your-life.html
--
Read the full report by subscribing to the Black Star Newsletter-Survival Group Programs at https://www.terral03.com.
--
None Dare Call It Conspiracy: https://www.resist.com/Onlinebooks/None_Dare_Call_It_Conspiracy.pdf
--
Dakota Report (Operations Section): http://www.citizeninvestigationteam.com/1/dakota_report_disinfo.pdf
--
Nano Silver: https://www.nanosilver.com.my/nano-tech-facts/what-is-nano-silver/
--
Effect of silver nanoparticles on Candida:
https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC4678641/
--
Nano-based approach to combat emerging viral (NIPAH virus) infection
https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S1549963419300656
--
Colloidal Silver vs. Nano Silver: https://elementasilver.com/blog/colloidal-silver-vs-nano-silver/
--
Newsletter subscribers can get enough Nano Silver concentrate to make 12 liters of Nano Silver Solution (10ppm) for just $100 and we pay for the shipping. Non-subscribers can get the same amount for just $115 at https://www.terral03.com and there is no limit on orders.
Everyone subscribing, upgrading, and donating receive the eBook version of The Mystery Explained as a gift for supporting the research. Check out the Mystery Report YouTube Channel: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCMq6IynWMl2RPb57ErfkKvA
Get additional information at [email protected]
--
Canadian Parliament October Surprise Timeline Is on Schedule
Written by Martin
Bill C-237 Canada: https://parl.ca/DocumentViewer/en/43-2/bill/C-273/first-reading
Canada Going Tyrannical Article: https://theirishsentinel.com/2020/10/15/canada-going-tyrannical-2nd-total-lockdown-isolation-camps-for-refusers/
--
WHO insider exposes GAVI, Bill Gates for perpetrating coronavirus plandemic
https://www.naturalnews.com/2021-03-04-who-insider-exposes-gavi-gates-perpetrating-plandemic.html
--
Links Used in Terral’s Special Report Video (03.05.2021):
Unusual volcanic earthquakes recorded in Utah: https://strangesounds.org/2021/03/unusual-earthquakes-utah-desert-volcano-activity.html
--
The strongest Cyclone in 2021: https://youtu.be/PVGZmxzRkEw
--
CHD Tackles FCC To Block 5G ‘Wireless Wild West’: https://www.technocracy.news/chd-tackles-fcc-to-block-5g-wireless-wild-west/
--
Crisis on the Southern Border: https://pjmedia.com/uncategorized/rick-moran/2021/03/05/texas-democratic-rep-we-are-weeks-maybe-even-days-away-from-a-crisis-on-the-southern-border-n1430278
--
Weather Service set to discontinue ‘advisories’ https://www.washingtonpost.com/weather/2021/03/04/national-weather-service-advisories/
--
World Needs Equivalent Of Pandemic Lockdown Every Two Years To Meet Paris Carbon Emission Goals: https://www.forbes.com/sites/carlieporterfield/2021/03/03/report-world-needs-equivalent-of-pandemic-lockdown-every-two-years-to-meet-paris-carbon-emission-goals/?sh=2fa3c22e6dee
--
Toxic U.S. soybean oil absolutely WRECKING the human brain: https://www.naturalnews.com/2021-03-03-toxic-us-soybean-oil-wrecking-human-brain.html
--
Doctor Mocks Anti-Vaxxers While Getting Experimental COVID Jab – Dies Days Later (Video): https://thewashingtonstandard.com/doctor-mocks-anti-vaxxers-while-getting-experimental-covid-jab-dies-days-later-video/
--
FDA abandons informed consent: https://www.naturalnews.com/2021-03-04-emergency-use-approval-coronavirus-vaccine-skipped-safety-testing.html
--
https://www.transportationnation.com/bill-trucking-groups-warn-will-wipe-out-owner-operators-expected-to-pass-house-next-week/
https://www.transportationnation.com/heres-why-some-trucking-groups-want-truck-stops-to-be-mobile-vaccination-sites/
--
https://www.cnn.com/2021/02/21/europe/russia-h5n8-avian-flu-poultry-humans-intl/?iid=ob_mobile_article_footer_expansion
--
https://www.covidtruths.co.uk/2021/03/international-alert-about-covid-19/
--
https://www.lewrockwell.com/2021/03/no_author/screenb4vaccine-could-protect-millions-from-covid-vaccine-injuries-surgeon-tells-fda/
--
Coronavirus vaccine false information https://youtu.be/9Xytnuxy4UY
--
https://healthimpactnews.com/2021/460-dead-243612-reported-injuries-from-covid-19-vaccines-reported-in-the-u-k/
--
https://www.smithsonianmag.com/science-nature/how-doctors-are-using-artificial-intelligence-battle-covid-19-180977124/
--
https://anti-empire.com/the-inventor-of-the-pcr-technique-would-be-the-first-to-say-its-not-fit-for-diagnostic-purposes/
--
https://vaccineimpact.com/2021/covid-nasal-swab-test-causes-brain-injury-leading-to-surgery-in-texas-woman/
--
https://www.naturalnews.com/2021-03-03-italian-teachers-ill-after-getting-vaccinated-coronavirus.html
--
https://www.naturalnews.com/2021-03-04-fauci-wants-vaccine-passports-control-over-your-life.html
--
Read the full report by subscribing to the Black Star Newsletter-Survival Group Programs at https://www.terral03.com.
--
None Dare Call It Conspiracy: https://www.resist.com/Onlinebooks/None_Dare_Call_It_Conspiracy.pdf
--
Dakota Report (Operations Section): http://www.citizeninvestigationteam.com/1/dakota_report_disinfo.pdf
--
Nano Silver: https://www.nanosilver.com.my/nano-tech-facts/what-is-nano-silver/
--
Effect of silver nanoparticles on Candida:
https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC4678641/
--
Nano-based approach to combat emerging viral (NIPAH virus) infection
https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S1549963419300656
--
Colloidal Silver vs. Nano Silver: https://elementasilver.com/blog/colloidal-silver-vs-nano-silver/
--
Newsletter subscribers can get enough Nano Silver concentrate to make 12 liters of Nano Silver Solution (10ppm) for just $100 and we pay for the shipping. Non-subscribers can get the same amount for just $115 at https://www.terral03.com and there is no limit on orders.
Everyone subscribing, upgrading, and donating receive the eBook version of The Mystery Explained as a gift for supporting the research. Check out the Mystery Report YouTube Channel: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCMq6IynWMl2RPb57ErfkKvA
Get additional information at [email protected]
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