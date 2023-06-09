REMEMBER THE USS LIBERTY BY DAVID NEAL AND DAVID MARTIN

June 8th, 2023.
EarthNewspaper.com
All The Honest News Fit To Publish
USS Liberty: https://EarthNewspaper.com/USS-Liberty-by-Mark-R-Elsis
4,500+ Posts Have Been Published In 2023: https://EarthNewspaper.com
EarthNewspaper Newsletter: https://EarthNewspaper.com/Subscribe
Support Honest Independent News: https://EarthNewspaper.com/Donate
Featured News 7,400+ Posts Published: https://EarthNewspaper.com/News
News Archive With 22,000+ Posts: https://EarthNewspaper.com/Archive
Searchable By 1,234 Categories https://EarthNewspaper.com/Categories
Contribute One-Time Or Monthly: https://GiveSendGo.com/EarthNewspaper
Largest COVID-19 Archive: https://earthnewspaper.com/category/covid-19
22,000+ Posts / Thousands Added Yearly: https://Gab.com/EarthNewspaper
Subscribe To Rumble: https://Rumble.com/user/EarthNewspaper
5,300+ Videos / 1,000+ Yearly: https://BitChute.com/EarthNewspaper
1,000+ Videos Published Yearly: https://Odysee.com/@EarthNewspaper
Memes 1,000+ Published Yearly: https://EarthNewspaper.com/Memes
Featured Archive: https://EarthNewspaper.com/Featured-Archive
Featured Music: https://EarthNewspaper.com/Music
Featured Videos: https://EarthNewspaper.com/Videos
Writers Published And Archived: https://EarthNewspaper.com/Writers
For The Latest News Use Our RSS Feed: https://earthnewspaper.com/feed
Have News, Memes, Videos, Or Help: https://EarthNewspaper.com/Contact
Hundreds Of Links To Indy Websites: https://EarthNewspaper.com/Links
Hundreds Of Quotes / Poems: https://EarthNewspaper.com/Quotes
Articles by Mark R. Elsis: https://EarthNewspaper.com/Blog
Remember The Liberty by David Neal and David Martin With Gary King’s Newly Reedited Video
David Neal adapted the lyrics from the poem of the same name written by David Martin a.k.a. DC Dave.
https://lbjthemasterofdeceit.com/2022/06/19/repost-of-remember-the-liberty-song-by-david-neal-first-published-here
David Martin a.k.a. DC Dave: https://DCDave.com
Remember The Liberty!: Almost Sunk by Treason On The High Seas
by Phillip F. Nelson, Ronald G. Kukal, Ernest A. Gallo, Phillip F. Tourney, Raymond McGovern (Foreword)
https://www.goodreads.com/book/show/29501460-remember-the-liberty
USS Liberty
The USS Liberty was repeatedly attacked while in international waters by Israeli air and naval forces on June 8, 1967. The horrific result of this unprovoked attack by the Jewish state was that 34 Americans were murdered, and 174 were wounded. Then there was a complete cover-up of this premeditated mass murder, and for the first time in our history, there wasn’t any retaliation against Israel for committing this act of war. And people naively still think we aren’t owned by these deadly parasites.
by Mark R. Elsis
https://earthnewspaper.com/uss-liberty-by-mark-r-elsis
Archives:
https://earthnewspaper.com/category/uss-liberty
https://earthnewspaper.com/category/history
https://earthnewspaper.com/category/israel
https://earthnewspaper.com/category/mossad
https://earthnewspaper.com/category/jews
https://earthnewspaper.com/category/satanic
https://earthnewspaper.com/category/war-criminals
https://earthnewspaper.com/category/laws
https://earthnewspaper.com/category/united-states
https://earthnewspaper.com/category/military
https://earthnewspaper.com/category/maritime-disasters
https://earthnewspaper.com/category/david-dc-dave-martin
https://earthnewspaper.com/category/videos
EarthNewspaper.com
All The Honest News Fit To Publish
980 articles, memes, music, news stories, and videos were published in May 2023.
https://EarthNewspaper.com
https://EarthNewspaper.com/News
EarthNewspaper.com Archive With Over 22,000 Posts
https://EarthNewspaper.com/Archive
1,234 Categories To Search EarthNewspaper.com Archive
https://EarthNewspaper.com/Categories
EarthNewspaper.com has the largest archive of COVID-19 articles, news stories, and videos, with over 5,000 posts.
https://earthnewspaper.com/category/covid-19
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.