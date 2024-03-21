I Have a Problem Expressing My Anger and Getting Into the Grief, 2 Types of Anger, The Use of Anger to Get What We Want, Anger on Divine Love Path, Anger And Addictions, Self-Honesty
Full Original:
20130831 General Discussion - Q&A From People In Kentucky P2
Cut:
00m58s - 11m07s
Website:
Keywords
spiritualitysimpledivine love pathsoul conditionangry with godgrief the healing emotionfeel everythingi want to heal my soulsoul transformation with godfeel to healdriven by truth not fearprecious child of godi want to know everythingchildhood anger and tantrumexpressing my angertypes of angersuppressed angergetting into the griefchildlike vs adult angeranger and getting what we wanti do not want to feelanger and emotional addictionsanger and honestyanger and powerlessnessreincarnated jesusandmarymagdalene
