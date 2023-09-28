Create New Account
Trump is the winner tonight vs Republican debate | George Webb
Trump is the winner tonight vs Republican debate. UAW speech showed in depth knowledge of actual economic issues in addition to the Border.


The most lively debate tonight was about $50,000 used to purchase curtains for Nicky Haley when she worked at the UN. How is a Republican candidate going to break out with this strategy? Trump is talking about jobs and industries with remarkable detail tonight. I don’t understand the strategy of the candidates.


