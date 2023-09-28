Trump is the winner tonight vs Republican debate | George Webb

George Webb - Investigative Journalist@RealGeorgeWebb1
Trump is the winner tonight vs Republican debate. UAW speech showed in depth knowledge of actual economic issues in addition to the Border.
The most lively debate tonight was about $50,000 used to purchase curtains for Nicky Haley when she worked at the UN. How is a Republican candidate going to break out with this strategy? Trump is talking about jobs and industries with remarkable detail tonight. I don’t understand the strategy of the candidates.
@RealGeorgeWebb1
https://x.com/RealGeorgeWebb1/status/1707215202058477945?s=20
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.