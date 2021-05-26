© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
MAAP Media W Kari Lake Speaking at a Freedomworks Rally.
Follow
0
Share
Report
31 views • May 26, 2021
May 25th 2021 Kari Lake speaking at a Freedomworks Rally in Phoenix Arizona and introducing Mr. Nigel Farage.
MAAP Real Talk Show copyrights 2021
MAAP Media
Producer Director Host George Nemeh
MAAP Real Talk Show copyrights 2021
MAAP Media
Producer Director Host George Nemeh
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.