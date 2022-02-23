[Turdo]'s Martial Law Extended

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Honk! Honk!
* It’s interesting when people tell you who you’re required to be mad at.
* You should be mad at the people who are making your life worse — preventing you from speaking truth; calling you racist; destroying your children’s education; allowing your country to become polluted, overrun, and filled with drugs and the homeless.
* Speaking of failed democracies, Turdeau’s supporters (read: fascists) have voted to extend martial law in Canada.
* Some ‘lawmakers’ are comparing the trucker horns to nazi slogans.
* Little Fidel has declared himself dictator and is waging war on innocent Canadians.
p.s. Then there’s the bail-in...
Tucker Carlson Tonight | 22 February 2022