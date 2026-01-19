BREAKING: DAVOS MEETING BEGINS! - WEF Meets To Discuss Controlling The World - The TRUTH Exposed

GET YOUR WAV WATCH HERE:

https://buy.wavwatch.com/WAM

Use Code WAM to save $100 and purchase amazing healing frequency technology!





GET HEIRLOOM SEEDS & NON GMO SURVIVAL FOOD HERE:

https://heavensharvest.com/

USE Code WAM to save 25% plus free shipping!





BUY GOLD HERE:

https://firstnationalbullion.com/schedule-consult/

Avoid CBDCs!





Get Your SUPER-SUPPLIMENTS HERE:

https://vni.life/wam

Use Code WAM15 & Save 15%!

Life changing formulas you can't find anywhere else!





HELP SUPPORT US AS WE DOCUMENT HISTORY HERE:

https://gogetfunding.com/help-keep-wam-alive/#





Josh Sigurdson reports on the beginning of The World Economic Forum meeting at Davos as global elite from all over the world meet to discuss how to collateralize global finance, supply chains, speech policies and security under one giant technocratic umbrella.





With the rapid push for digital IDs and CBDCs and Canada's recent announcement that they're declaring a "New World Order" with China, this Davos meeting may be the most consequential ever. The meeting is taking place from January 19th to 23rd.





Klaus Schwab has previously said he infiltrates governments worldwide with WEF policies which are direct ties to technocratic policy. The current president of the WEF said today at the Davos Summit that they will continue to "orchestrate" world events and the "right conditions" to guide the world forward.





President Trump is heading to Davos to speak about his rejection of the current global order but do not be confused. The current world order is exactly what the WEF is shifting from as well, with the right crisis at least.





Trump's speech policies, AI initiatives, social media history to enter the country and Big Beautiful Bill are quite literally the end goal of the World Economic Forum in the first place. Both sides bring us to this same technocratic conclusion in their own way.





With the recent moves against Greenland, Iran and Venezuela, the agenda is essentially set in stone. The power shift from the west to the east. Surely a major part of the Davos itinerary this year.





We can expect major events to come in the aftermath of this meeting.





Currently, Denmark is refusing to take part in the event and Iran was banned.





All theater.





As the left brings in speech restrictions in the UK, Canada and Australia utilizing digital systems, Pam Bondi and Miriam Adelson brag about arresting people for "unacceptable" and "systematic" speech from the right utilizing the FACE Act.





Larry Fink of BlackRock is pushing for a complete collateralization of every sector of life in order to enforce a giant digital ID system where we "own nothing."





2026 is go time. You either prepare now or be left with the consequences of this digital technocracy. It's up to you.





Stay tuned for more from WAM!





BUY TICKETS HERE!

https://anarchapulco.com/

Use Code WAM & Save 10%!





Get local, healthy, pasture raised meat delivered to your door here:

https://wildpastures.com/promos/save-20-for-life/bonus15?oid=6&affid=321

USE THE LINK & get 20% off for life and $15 off your first box!





DITCH YOUR DOCTOR!

https://www.livelongerformula.com/wam

Get a natural health practitioner and work with Christian Yordanov! Mention WAM and get a FREE masterclass! You will ALSO get a FREE metabolic function assessment!





GET YOUR APRICOT SEEDS at the life-saving Richardson Nutritional Center HERE:

https://rncstore.com/r?id=bg8qc1

Use code JOSH to save money!





SIGN UP FOR HOMESTEADING COURSES NOW:

https://freedomfarmers.com/link/17150/

Get Prepared & Start The Move Towards Real Independence With Curtis Stone's Courses!





GET YOUR FREEDOM KELLY KETTLE KIT HERE:

https://patriotprepared.com/shop/freedom-kettle/

Use Code WAM and enjoy many solutions for the outdoors in the face of the impending reset!





PayPal: [email protected]





FIND OUR CoinTree page here:

https://cointr.ee/joshsigurdson





PURCHASE MERECHANDISE HERE:

https://world-alternative-media.creator-spring.com/





JOIN US on SubscribeStar here:

https://www.subscribestar.com/world-alternative-media

For subscriber only content!





Pledge here! Just a dollar a month can help us alive!

https://www.patreon.com/user?u=2652072&ty=h&u=2652072





BITCOIN ADDRESS:

18d1WEnYYhBRgZVbeyLr6UfiJhrQygcgNU





World Alternative Media

2026