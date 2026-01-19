BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

BREAKING: DAVOS MEETING BEGINS! - WEF Meets To Discuss Controlling The World - The TRUTH Exposed
World Alternative Media
World Alternative MediaCheckmark Icon
2667 followers
Follow
2
Download MP3
Share
Report
552 views • 1 day ago

GET YOUR WAV WATCH HERE:

https://buy.wavwatch.com/WAM

Use Code WAM to save $100 and purchase amazing healing frequency technology!


GET HEIRLOOM SEEDS & NON GMO SURVIVAL FOOD HERE:

https://heavensharvest.com/

USE Code WAM to save 25% plus free shipping!


BUY GOLD HERE:

https://firstnationalbullion.com/schedule-consult/

Avoid CBDCs!


Get Your SUPER-SUPPLIMENTS HERE:

https://vni.life/wam

Use Code WAM15 & Save 15%!

Life changing formulas you can't find anywhere else!


HELP SUPPORT US AS WE DOCUMENT HISTORY HERE:

https://gogetfunding.com/help-keep-wam-alive/#


Josh Sigurdson reports on the beginning of The World Economic Forum meeting at Davos as global elite from all over the world meet to discuss how to collateralize global finance, supply chains, speech policies and security under one giant technocratic umbrella.


With the rapid push for digital IDs and CBDCs and Canada's recent announcement that they're declaring a "New World Order" with China, this Davos meeting may be the most consequential ever. The meeting is taking place from January 19th to 23rd.


Klaus Schwab has previously said he infiltrates governments worldwide with WEF policies which are direct ties to technocratic policy. The current president of the WEF said today at the Davos Summit that they will continue to "orchestrate" world events and the "right conditions" to guide the world forward.


President Trump is heading to Davos to speak about his rejection of the current global order but do not be confused. The current world order is exactly what the WEF is shifting from as well, with the right crisis at least.


Trump's speech policies, AI initiatives, social media history to enter the country and Big Beautiful Bill are quite literally the end goal of the World Economic Forum in the first place. Both sides bring us to this same technocratic conclusion in their own way.


With the recent moves against Greenland, Iran and Venezuela, the agenda is essentially set in stone. The power shift from the west to the east. Surely a major part of the Davos itinerary this year.


We can expect major events to come in the aftermath of this meeting.


Currently, Denmark is refusing to take part in the event and Iran was banned.


All theater.


As the left brings in speech restrictions in the UK, Canada and Australia utilizing digital systems, Pam Bondi and Miriam Adelson brag about arresting people for "unacceptable" and "systematic" speech from the right utilizing the FACE Act.


Larry Fink of BlackRock is pushing for a complete collateralization of every sector of life in order to enforce a giant digital ID system where we "own nothing."


2026 is go time. You either prepare now or be left with the consequences of this digital technocracy. It's up to you.


Stay tuned for more from WAM!


BUY TICKETS HERE!

https://anarchapulco.com/

Use Code WAM & Save 10%!


Get local, healthy, pasture raised meat delivered to your door here:

https://wildpastures.com/promos/save-20-for-life/bonus15?oid=6&affid=321

USE THE LINK & get 20% off for life and $15 off your first box!


DITCH YOUR DOCTOR!

https://www.livelongerformula.com/wam

Get a natural health practitioner and work with Christian Yordanov! Mention WAM and get a FREE masterclass! You will ALSO get a FREE metabolic function assessment!


GET YOUR APRICOT SEEDS at the life-saving Richardson Nutritional Center HERE:

https://rncstore.com/r?id=bg8qc1

Use code JOSH to save money!


SIGN UP FOR HOMESTEADING COURSES NOW:

https://freedomfarmers.com/link/17150/

Get Prepared & Start The Move Towards Real Independence With Curtis Stone's Courses!


GET YOUR FREEDOM KELLY KETTLE KIT HERE:

https://patriotprepared.com/shop/freedom-kettle/

Use Code WAM and enjoy many solutions for the outdoors in the face of the impending reset!


PayPal: [email protected]


FIND OUR CoinTree page here:

https://cointr.ee/joshsigurdson


PURCHASE MERECHANDISE HERE:

https://world-alternative-media.creator-spring.com/


JOIN US on SubscribeStar here:

https://www.subscribestar.com/world-alternative-media

For subscriber only content!


Pledge here! Just a dollar a month can help us alive!

https://www.patreon.com/user?u=2652072&ty=h&u=2652072


BITCOIN ADDRESS:

18d1WEnYYhBRgZVbeyLr6UfiJhrQygcgNU


World Alternative Media

2026

Keywords
trumpfreedomnewspoliticsnwoconspiracytechnocracydavosworld economic forumdigital idwefjosh sigurdsonmark carneylarry finkklaus schwabgreat resetyuval noah hararicbdcwam
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
Echoes of Eternity: Exposing the lies of the medical, spiritual and political elite — a survival guide for the awakened

Echoes of Eternity: Exposing the lies of the medical, spiritual and political elite — a survival guide for the awakened

Belle Carter
Trump threatens tariffs on nations opposing U.S. bid to annex Greenland

Trump threatens tariffs on nations opposing U.S. bid to annex Greenland

Laura Harris
Trump&#8217;s Nobel tantrum and continued threat to take Greenland further isolates United States on world stage

Trump’s Nobel tantrum and continued threat to take Greenland further isolates United States on world stage

Lance D Johnson
NYC Democratic socialists organize &#8220;rapid response&#8221; network to oppose ICE operations

NYC Democratic socialists organize “rapid response” network to oppose ICE operations

Laura Harris
GOP senators warn Trump&#8217;s Greenland-linked tariffs could hurt U.S., fracture NATO

GOP senators warn Trump’s Greenland-linked tariffs could hurt U.S., fracture NATO

Laura Harris
Geopolitical headlines become hacking lures in latest cyber espionage campaign

Geopolitical headlines become hacking lures in latest cyber espionage campaign

Willow Tohi
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy