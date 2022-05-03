EP 2931-6PM MARKET MELTDOWN IN PROGRESS AS JAPAN OFFLOADS 10's OF BILLIONS IN TREASURIES  

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“It’s a significant amount of selling and on par with what we saw in early 2017 from Japan,” said BMO rates strategist Ben Jeffery.
Furthermore, the divestment threatens to grow because the monetary path between the U.S. and the Asian nation is diverging ever more, the yen is plumbing 20-year lows and market volatility stateside is breaking out, something Albert Edwards discussed in debt last weekend (see here). As we discussed last week, while the aggressive Fed tightening cycle to combat inflation could result in multiple 50 basis-point hikes in the coming months, the Bank of Japan remains locked in endless stimulus. That’s weakening the yen and upending the economics of buying Treasuries especially since the BOJ last week confirmed that the 10-year Japanese government bond will remain indefinitely capped around 0.25%, even if it means the total collapse of the yen.
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