Official Fr. John A. Hardon, S.J. Documentary Trailer #4

WHERE TO FIND FR. JOHN A. HARDON, S.J. DOCUMENTARY (VIDEO) AND BIOGRAPHY (BOOK) MULTIMEDIA MATERIAL AS IT IS RELEASED BY JOSEPH KARL PUBLISHING FOR EVERY SOUL:

Both the documentary and the biography are titled "This is Catholic Courage: The Life and Apostolic Mission of Fr. John A. Hardon, S.J." Currently, Fr. Hardon is recognized as Servant of God by the One, Holy, Catholic, and Apostolic Church of Jesus Christ.

Prior to the release of the documentary and biography/book, multimedia excerpts are being made available as they are completed along the Way of the Cross. ​

Written blog excerpts, updates, behind-the-scenes accounts, and embedded video chapters and documentary trailers are available at the blog "God is at Work in You!" http://www.godisatworkinyou.blogspot.com

Joseph Karl Publishing's website will have it all: http://www.josephkarlpublishing.com via links on the main page along with featured multimedia material, and also via the Teaching of Fr. Hardon tab in the dropdown menu found under the Catholic Education tab in the menu bar toward the top of each page.

Documentary trailers and also biography video chapters on YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/user/MicheleB... and on Odysee: https://odysee.com/@JosephKarlPublish...

Links to the work on Pinterest: https://www.pinterest.com/michelebond...

Joseph Karl Publishing's Biography of Fr. John A. Hardon, S.J. is available to read while being written, as a Word document in English at http://www.theworkofreparationtotheho...

The documentary is executive produced by award-winning publisher and writer Michele Bondi Bottesi, who is also the script writer and biographer.

Please note: Joseph Karl Publishing's material is protected by copyright law and may be shared without obtaining permission in writing from the publisher, with the understanding that it must be properly referenced, properly respected, not altered, and not used for personal and/or financial gain.

Also note: JKP's reference to Christ's Liberation Theology is "the theology of the soul's liberation from sin through Jesus Christ the Only-Begotten Son of God, our Divine Redeemer, Divine Restorer, Divine Remedy for All, and the Divine Bridegroom of Every Soul." The Catholic Liberation Theology of Jesus Christ does not refer to any other use of the liberation theology term.

