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Kim Haine of Hawaii Children's Health Defense at the World Wide Freedom Rally
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40 views • March 24, 2021
Children's Health Defense is devoted to the health of people and the planet.
Children of Hawaii share how they feel about lockdowns and masks.
For more info, visit:
https://hi.ChildrensHealthDefense.org
#WeWillALLbeThere #Honolulu #Freedom
Children of Hawaii share how they feel about lockdowns and masks.
For more info, visit:
https://hi.ChildrensHealthDefense.org
#WeWillALLbeThere #Honolulu #Freedom
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