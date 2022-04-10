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The Lost History of Earth - Ewaranon - THIS IS BEAUTIFUL !! (5 hours long)
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217 views • April 10, 2022
Seen on : PK Costello : https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=DFvelQHn16k (https://odysee.com/@PKCOSI:3)
Watch at play back speed 1.5
00:00:00 - Episode 1: Questioning His-story
00:13:25 - Episode 2: A Lens Into The Past
00:38:28 - Episode 3: Inheritors Of Mud & Magnificence
01:19:19 - Episode 4: Back To The Future
02:15:38 - Episode 5: The Whispering Of The Water
03:27:28 - Episode 6: Offerus And The Alchemist
04:31:57 - Episode 7: The Known World
Thanks to Ewaranon for the series.
Musique utilisée dans cette vidéo
Écoutez de la musique sans publicité avec YouTube Premium
Titre I Am a Man Who Will Fight for Your Honor
Artiste Chris Zabriskie
Album I Am a Man Who Will Fight for Your Honor
Concédé sous licence à YouTube par YouTube Audio Library
Titre Flying
Artiste Peder B. Helland
Album Flying
Concédé sous licence à YouTube par Adrev for Rights Holder (au nom de Soothing Relaxation AS); LatinAutor, Sony ATV Publishing, LatinAutorPerf, Polaris Hub AB et 5 sociétés de gestion des droits musicaux
Titre Reflections (Radio Edit)
Artiste Peder B. Helland
Concédé sous licence à YouTube par Adrev for Rights Holder (au nom de Soothing Relaxation AS); Polaris Hub AB, Hexacorp (music publishing) et 1 sociétés de gestion des droits musicaux
Titre Open Sky
Artiste Mark Eliyahu
Album About Love
Concédé sous licence à YouTube par [Merlin] Virtual Label LLC (au nom de Mark Eliyahu); UNIAO BRASILEIRA DE EDITORAS DE MUSICA - UBEM, LatinAutor - UMPG, BMI - Broadcast Music Inc., LatinAutorPerf, UMPI et 5 sociétés de gestion des droits musicaux
Titre Öldurót (Island Songs IV)
Artiste Ólafur Arnalds
Album Öldurót
Auteurs-compositeurs Ryan Hahn, Taylor Rice, Matthew Frazier, Kelcey Ayer
Concédé sous licence à YouTube par UMG (au nom de Mercury Classics); UNIAO BRASILEIRA DE EDITORAS DE MUSICA - UBEM, Kobalt Music Publishing, LatinAutor, LatinAutorPerf, LatinAutor - PeerMusic, AMRA, Polaris Hub AB, BMI - Broadcast Music Inc., Abramus Digital et 5 sociétés de gestion des droits musicaux
Titre Summer Story
Artiste Fabrizio Paterlini
Album Transitions
Concédé sous licence à YouTube par Believe Music (au nom de Memory Recordings); NexTone Inc. (Publishing) et 2 sociétés de gestion des droits musicaux
Titre Hope
Artiste Mark Eliyahu
Album About Love
Concédé sous licence à YouTube par [Merlin] Virtual Label LLC (au nom de Mark Eliyahu); Sony ATV Publishing et 3 sociétés de gestion des droits musicaux
Titre Crown of Thorns
Artiste Efisio Cross
Concédé sous licence à YouTube par Elite Alliance Music; Epic Elite (Music Publishing) et 2 sociétés de gestion des droits musicaux
Watch at play back speed 1.5
00:00:00 - Episode 1: Questioning His-story
00:13:25 - Episode 2: A Lens Into The Past
00:38:28 - Episode 3: Inheritors Of Mud & Magnificence
01:19:19 - Episode 4: Back To The Future
02:15:38 - Episode 5: The Whispering Of The Water
03:27:28 - Episode 6: Offerus And The Alchemist
04:31:57 - Episode 7: The Known World
Thanks to Ewaranon for the series.
Musique utilisée dans cette vidéo
Écoutez de la musique sans publicité avec YouTube Premium
Titre I Am a Man Who Will Fight for Your Honor
Artiste Chris Zabriskie
Album I Am a Man Who Will Fight for Your Honor
Concédé sous licence à YouTube par YouTube Audio Library
Titre Flying
Artiste Peder B. Helland
Album Flying
Concédé sous licence à YouTube par Adrev for Rights Holder (au nom de Soothing Relaxation AS); LatinAutor, Sony ATV Publishing, LatinAutorPerf, Polaris Hub AB et 5 sociétés de gestion des droits musicaux
Titre Reflections (Radio Edit)
Artiste Peder B. Helland
Concédé sous licence à YouTube par Adrev for Rights Holder (au nom de Soothing Relaxation AS); Polaris Hub AB, Hexacorp (music publishing) et 1 sociétés de gestion des droits musicaux
Titre Open Sky
Artiste Mark Eliyahu
Album About Love
Concédé sous licence à YouTube par [Merlin] Virtual Label LLC (au nom de Mark Eliyahu); UNIAO BRASILEIRA DE EDITORAS DE MUSICA - UBEM, LatinAutor - UMPG, BMI - Broadcast Music Inc., LatinAutorPerf, UMPI et 5 sociétés de gestion des droits musicaux
Titre Öldurót (Island Songs IV)
Artiste Ólafur Arnalds
Album Öldurót
Auteurs-compositeurs Ryan Hahn, Taylor Rice, Matthew Frazier, Kelcey Ayer
Concédé sous licence à YouTube par UMG (au nom de Mercury Classics); UNIAO BRASILEIRA DE EDITORAS DE MUSICA - UBEM, Kobalt Music Publishing, LatinAutor, LatinAutorPerf, LatinAutor - PeerMusic, AMRA, Polaris Hub AB, BMI - Broadcast Music Inc., Abramus Digital et 5 sociétés de gestion des droits musicaux
Titre Summer Story
Artiste Fabrizio Paterlini
Album Transitions
Concédé sous licence à YouTube par Believe Music (au nom de Memory Recordings); NexTone Inc. (Publishing) et 2 sociétés de gestion des droits musicaux
Titre Hope
Artiste Mark Eliyahu
Album About Love
Concédé sous licence à YouTube par [Merlin] Virtual Label LLC (au nom de Mark Eliyahu); Sony ATV Publishing et 3 sociétés de gestion des droits musicaux
Titre Crown of Thorns
Artiste Efisio Cross
Concédé sous licence à YouTube par Elite Alliance Music; Epic Elite (Music Publishing) et 2 sociétés de gestion des droits musicaux
Keywords
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