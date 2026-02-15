BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Episode #121 - Soul Fusion Healing: How Astrology & Hypnosis Rewire the Subconscious | Marvin Wilkerson
The Conscious Man 7 Podcast
The Conscious Man 7 Podcast
23 hours ago

What if your subconscious patterns weren’t random, but written into your soul before you were born?


In this powerful episode of The Conscious Man 7 Podcast, astrologer, hypnotherapist, and spiritual coach Marvin Wilkerson reveals how astrology and hypnosis work together to rewire the subconscious, heal karmic imprints, and restore fragmented parts of the soul.


Marvin is the author of Soul Fusion Healing, a groundbreaking framework that blends astrology, hypnotherapy, psychology, and spiritual wisdom to help individuals heal at the deepest level, not just mentally or emotionally, but at the soul level.


In this conversation, we explore how your birth chart acts as a spiritual GPS, how subconscious conditioning forms early in life, why many people feel stuck repeating the same emotional cycles, and how hypnosis can access and reprogram the root patterns driving behavior, trauma, and identity.


We also dive into soul fragmentation, past-life imprints, intuition, the Aquarian Age, and how to turn spiritual insight into real-world transformation.


In this episode, you’ll discover:


🔹 How astrology reveals subconscious patterns and karmic wounds

🔹 Why your birth chart is a map for healing, not prediction

🔹 How hypnosis bypasses the conscious mind to reprogram behaviour

🔹 What soul fragmentation is, and how integration restores wholeness

🔹 How past-life and karmic imprints influence present-day challenges

🔹 Practical tools to align with intuition and higher consciousness

🔹 Why blending astrology, psychology, and spirituality creates a complete healing model


If you’re feeling stuck, misaligned, or ready to evolve beyond old patterns, this episode will challenge how you see healing, and show you what’s possible when mind, body, and soul work together.


✨ Join the Community, support us and get ad-free episodes + exclusive content on Patreon or Locals:


👉🏽 Patreon - https://www.patreon.com/theconsciousman7podcast

👉🏽 Locals - https://theconsciousman7.locals.com/


🌐 Connect with Marvin via any of the links below:


Website - https://soulfusionhealing.com/

Book - Soul Fusion Healing - https://amzn.to/4re4Ud3

Hypnosis with Marvin - https://www.blhypnosis.com/

Astrology with Marvin - https://www.astromarv.com/

Instagram - https://www.instagram.com/betterlifehypnosis1/

Facebook - https://www.facebook.com/BetterLifeHypnosis/

LinkedIn - https://www.linkedin.com/in/marvinwilkerson/

YouTube - https://www.youtube.com/@MarvinWilkerson-m3y


🌐 Connect with me via any of the links below:


Spreaker - https://www.spreaker.com/podcast/the-conscious-man-7-podcast--6174786


Fountain - https://fountain.fm/show/1Tgn3yHym3UmGUQecY8B


Facebook - https://www.facebook.com/todd.cave.790


Instagram - @adriano_246 - https://www.instagram.com/adriano_246/

@theconsciousman7podcast - https://www.instagram.com/theconsciousman7podcast/


Twitter/X - @adriano_246 - https://x.com/adriano_246


Todd & Me Merch - https://amzn.to/4dcZFTD (US)

https://amzn.to/3LuBKGG (UK and Europe)


Patreon - https://www.patreon.com/theconsciousman7podcast


Locals - https://theconsciousman7.locals.com/


Email - [email protected]


Bitcoin address - The Conscious Man 7 Tip Jar - bc1q39w4ah4aklfnxf8knjpheqsp7hjddjegyq2c20


📢 Get your Orgonite at The Chembow - https://www.thechembow.com/

Use coupon code "𝗖𝗠𝟳" at the checkout to get 10% off your order


***Disclaimer: As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.


📌 Subscribe to The Conscious Man 7 Podcast for more conversations on consciousness, healing, and human evolution. 🌎


👉🏽 If this episode resonates, LIKE, COMMENT, and SHARE it with someone who is ready to rewire their subconscious mind.

Keywords
spiritualawakeningsubconsciousmindquantumhealingtheconsciousman7consciousnesspodcastsoulfusionhealingmarvinwilkersonastrologypodcasthypnosishealingkarmichealingbirthchartastrologysoulintegrationpastlifehealing
